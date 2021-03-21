VIDEO: New Promo Released For GREY'S ANATOMY Season 17, Episode 9

An all new promo has been released for Grey's Anatomy season 17, episode 9, "In My Life." The episode will premiere on March 25.

After a heart-wrenching loss, Teddy struggles to cope and it triggers memories of her past. When Owen brings her home, she must face some long-standing truths. Meanwhile, Amelia tries to help the situation by encouraging Owen to accept and forgive Teddy.

Watch the trailer below!

Grey's Anatomy is an American medical drama television series, that focuses on the lives of surgical interns, residents, and attendings as they develop into seasoned doctors while balancing personal and professional relationships.

Shonda Rhimes developed the pilot and continued to write for the series until 2017. Krista Vernoff, who previously worked with Rhimes, is now the showrunner.She was also one of the executive producers alongside Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Rob Corn, Mark Wilding, and Allan Heinberg, and recently, Ellen Pompeo.