VIDEO: Netflix's First Look at ESCAPE THE UNDERTAKER Interactive Film

Netflix has released a first look at Escape The Undertaker!

In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The NEW DAY at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It's up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.

The new interactive film will premiere on October 5, only on Netflix. Ben Silverman, Howard T. Owens, Drew Buckley, Susan Levison, Ben Zierten, Rob Buchta, Liz Schulze, and Ben Simms will serve as executive producers for the project.

Watch the trailer here: