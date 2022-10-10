Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares WENDELL & WILD Film Trailer

The new film will be released on October 28, 2022.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for Wendell & Wild. The new film will be released on October 28, 2022.

The cast includes Emmy award winning Keegan-Michael Key as Wild, Academy Award ®-winner Jordan Peele as Wendell, Lyric Ross, Angela Bassett, James Hong, Tamara Smart, Natalie Martinez, Tantoo Cardinal, Gabrielle Dennis, Igal Naor, David Harewood, Maxine Peake, Ramona Young, Sam Zelaya, Seema Virdi, Gary Gatewood, and Ving Rhames.

From the delightfully wicked minds of Henry Selick and producer Jordan Peele, comes Wendell & Wild, an animated tale about scheming demon brothers Wendell (Keegan-Michael Key) and WILD (Peele) - who enlist the aid of Kat Elliot - a tough teen with a load of guilt - to summon them to the Land of the Living.

But what Kat demands in return leads to a brilliantly bizarre and comedic adventure like no other, an animated fantasy that defies the law of life and death, all told through the handmade artistry of stop motion.

The series features music by Academy Award ®-nominee Bruno Coulais (Les Choristes).

Watch the new trailer here:



