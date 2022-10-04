VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE WONDER Trailer Starring Florence Pugh

Netflix releases the official trailer for Sebastián Lelio's thrilling psychological drama THE WONDER ahead of its Headline Gala premiere at London Film Festival - following its acclaimed debuts at Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival and San Sebastian Film Festival.

The film will be released in theaters on November 2 and on Netflix November 16.

1862, 13 years after the Great Famine. An English Nightingale Nurse Lib Wright (Florence Pugh) is called to the Irish Midlands by a devout community to conduct a 15-day examination over one of their own.

Anna O'Donnell (Kíla Lord Cassidy) is an 11-year-old girl who claims not to have eaten for four months, surviving miraculously on "manna from heaven". As Anna's health rapidly deteriorates, Lib is determined to unearth the truth, challenging the faith of a community that would prefer to stay believing.

The cast also includes Tom Burke, Niamh Algar, Elaine Cassidy, Toby Jones, Ciarán Hinds, Dermot Crowley, Brían F. O'Byrne, and David Wilmot.

Watch the trailer here: