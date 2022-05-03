VIDEO: Netflix Shares THE G WORD with Adam Conover Trailer

Netflix as released the trailer for The G Word with Adam Conover. The series is set to debut on May 19.

The G Word with Adam Conover is a hybrid comedy-documentary series that pulls back the curtain on the surprising ways the US government impacts our everyday lives, from the mundane to the life changing. With his signature blend of irreverence and insight, Conover explores the government's triumphs, failures, and what we might be able to do to change it.

Based on The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy by best-selling author Michael Lewis (The Big Short, Moneyball), The G Word with Adam Conover is produced by Higher Ground alongside Adam Conover, Jon Cohen, and Jon Wolf of Fair Point.

Episode Lineup

Food: Adam reveals how the USDA revolutionized the American food system, visits a Cargill beef processing plant to meet THE BRAVE workers who make sure our meat is fit to eat, then explores how our government's own food policies have left us overweight, unhealthy, and led to the birth of stuffed-crust pizza.

Weather: How's the weather? The answer could mean life or death. Adam tags along on a Hurricane Hunter plane to see how the government predicts the weather, and discovers how shadowy corporate interests are trying to undermine this vital public mission.

Money: From bank bailouts to stimulus checks, Adam digs into the ways in which the government keeps our money safe in the bank - or shortchanges us by prioritizing the needs of the wealthy over everyday Americans.

Future: "Hey, Siri. Who created GPS, drones, Roomba and you?" "A secretive military agency responsible for some amazing - and awful - advancements in futuristic technology."

Disease: Adam explores how the US government has wiped out entire diseases like malaria and polio that used to kill us in droves, and meets the incredible scientists at National Institutes of Health (NIH) who are working to cure Sickle Cell Disease; then discovers why and how the government disastrously mishandled COVID-19.

Change: A disillusioned Adam visits President Barack Obama to learn if changing our massive government is really possible, learns that our local government is more powerful than most of us imagine, and travels to Philadelphia to meet an inspiring group of citizens changing their government for the better.

Watch the new trailer here: