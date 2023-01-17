VIDEO: Netflix Shares MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Series Trailer

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy.

Netflix will premiere MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL. It will premiere on February 22, 2023. Watch the official trailer below!

When Paul Murdaugh - the alleged driver of the boat - and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light.

The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh's longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach's childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory's boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

The series was directed by Julia Willoughby Nason; Jenner Furst (LuLa Rich, The Pharmacist) and executive produced by Michael Gasparro (showrunner), Julia Willoughby Nason; Jenner Furst.

Watch the new trailer here: