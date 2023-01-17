Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL Series Trailer

The series will premiere on February 22, 2023.

Jan. 17, 2023  

The Murdaughs were one of South Carolina's most prominent families, but the death of teenager Mallory Beach in a drunken boating accident began the unraveling of their legacy.

Netflix will premiere MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL. It will premiere on February 22, 2023. Watch the official trailer below!

When Paul Murdaugh - the alleged driver of the boat - and his mother Maggie are found brutally murdered, a century of corruption, power, and cover-ups in the Low Country is brought to light.

The three-part series will feature first-hand accounts from those on the boat that fateful night, many of whom have not spoken about the crash or double homicide of Maggie and Paul until now, including: Paul Murdaugh's longtime girlfriend, Morgan Doughty; Mallory Beach's childhood friends, Miley Altman and Connor Cook; Mallory's boyfriend, Anthony Cook; and, several others.

The series was directed by Julia Willoughby Nason; Jenner Furst (LuLa Rich, The Pharmacist) and executive produced by Michael Gasparro (showrunner), Julia Willoughby Nason; Jenner Furst.

Watch the new trailer here:



