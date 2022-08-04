VIDEO: Netflix Shares LOVE IN THE VILLA Film Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for Love in the Villa! The new film is set to begin streaming on September 1.

The film follows Julie Hutton (Kat Graham), who has always been certain that if she waited long enough, she would be destined for a life of romance. She's about to go on her lifelong dream trip to Verona, Italy, and her boyfriend, Brandon, might even finally propose. So no one is more blindsided than Julie when Brandon suddenly breaks it off with her, leaving her to embark to the City of Love on her own.

After all, she has been planning this trip to Verona for years. When she arrives at La Villa Romantica, Julie is surprised that her rental is already occupied by Charlie (Tom Hopper), a handsome, yet unfriendly, British man who is in town for business - and no pleasure at all. For Charlie, his annual stay at the villa is purely pragmatic: the villa is conveniently located near the wine exhibition he attends working for the largest wine importer in London.

Neither has signed up for a roommate for the week, but Julie and Charlie are forced to reluctantly share the villa because of a mix-up. Ever the optimist, Julie eventually tries to make the most of the situation and sees that, perhaps, destiny still has a plan for her.

The new film will also feature Raymond Ablack, Laura Hopper, Sean Amsing, and Emilio Solfrizzi.

Watch the new trailer here: