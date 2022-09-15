Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares Game Stop Saga Docu-Series EAT THE RICH Trailer

The episodes will debut on September 28, 2022.

Register for TV News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 15, 2022  

From Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, and directed by Theo Love, Netflix will debut the new docu-series Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga. The episodes will debut on September 28, 2022.

This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.

Executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, this lively, comedic documentary series captures the WILD ride of a group of misfits who banded together online to rescue GameStop, a company they loved when they were kids. Coalescing on Reddit, TikTok and Discord, they capitalized on a new age of investing with their thumbs to thwart Wall Street's cynical ploy to burn the company down.

By sending shares "to the moon," these millennials felt they could stick it to the man, once and for all. But can "the little guy" ever truly win against Wall Street? As the resulting market frenzy pitted legions of amateur traders against hedge fund bigwigs, it became a viral David vs. Goliath story for the ages.

With exclusive access to key members of Reddit's wallstreetbets community who fueled the short burn movement, alongside everyday people who hitched their wagon to the GameStop train and luminaries of the financial world alike, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga offers a humorous look at the unlikely cast of characters who brought about the latest seismic shift in how the world's money behaves.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga is a Story Syndicate production in association with THE WALL Street Journal Studios. Executive producers include Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Julie Gaither, and Jack Youngelson and the series is directed by Theo Love.

Watch the new traielr here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two TrailerVIDEO: Bravo Drops WINTER HOUSE Season Two Trailer
September 15, 2022

Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll and Ciara Miller return with new friends Rachel Clark, Kory Keefer and Jessica Stocker. Special appearances from Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke from “Summer House,” and Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz from “Vanderpump Rules.” Watch the new video now!
Lecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EPLecx Stacy Releases New 'Held My Gaze' EP
September 15, 2022

Arriving alongside the EP is the official cinematic visual for his previously released single “Haunted Be Thy”. The spellbinding video directed by Eddie Mandall (070 Shake, Dijon, Boylife, Omar Apollo) offers a nod to the revolutionary 1997 film Gummo directed by Harmony Korine and finds Lecx on a harrowing voyage.
VIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special DebutVIDEO: Netflix Debuts the Trailer for Nick Kroll's Netflix Stand-up Special Debut
September 15, 2022

Filmed at the Warner Theatre in Washington DC, in a set that is hilarious with an emotional undercurrent, Nick also shows a bit of his vulnerable side as he talks getting his heart broken for the first time at the ripe age of 33, the power of mothers, his journey to fatherhood, … and much more. Watch the new video trailer now!
Bailey Zimmerman Announces Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'Bailey Zimmerman Announces Debut EP 'Leave the Light On'
September 15, 2022

Skyrocketing breakout country artist Bailey Zimmerman has proven time and time again his dedication to putting fans first. After discovering a rough, unfinished demo of the song “Never Leave” online, social media followers of the rising country star quickly began sharing it with friends. Listen to the new single now!
Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'Mauskovic Dance Band Share Title Track From New LP 'Bukaroo Bank'
September 15, 2022

This Dutch powerhouse has already earned fans the world over for their unique take on post-punk, but on Bukaroo Bank their appeal grows even wider, having added a healthy dose of funk and psychedelic dub à la one of their main inspirations, the legendary Lee “Scratch” Perry. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!