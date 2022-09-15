VIDEO: Netflix Shares Game Stop Saga Docu-Series EAT THE RICH Trailer

From Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, and directed by Theo Love, Netflix will debut the new docu-series Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga. The episodes will debut on September 28, 2022.

This humorous documentary series follows a group of millennial misfits who banded together online to rescue their beloved GameStop from the clutches of Wall Street bigwigs, in a viral David vs. Goliath story for the 21st century.

Executive produced by Emmy and Academy Award-winning filmmakers Dan Cogan and Liz Garbus, this lively, comedic documentary series captures the WILD ride of a group of misfits who banded together online to rescue GameStop, a company they loved when they were kids. Coalescing on Reddit, TikTok and Discord, they capitalized on a new age of investing with their thumbs to thwart Wall Street's cynical ploy to burn the company down.

By sending shares "to the moon," these millennials felt they could stick it to the man, once and for all. But can "the little guy" ever truly win against Wall Street? As the resulting market frenzy pitted legions of amateur traders against hedge fund bigwigs, it became a viral David vs. Goliath story for the ages.

With exclusive access to key members of Reddit's wallstreetbets community who fueled the short burn movement, alongside everyday people who hitched their wagon to the GameStop train and luminaries of the financial world alike, Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga offers a humorous look at the unlikely cast of characters who brought about the latest seismic shift in how the world's money behaves.

Eat the Rich: The GameStop Saga is a Story Syndicate production in association with THE WALL Street Journal Studios. Executive producers include Dan Cogan, Liz Garbus, Jon Bardin, Julie Gaither, and Jack Youngelson and the series is directed by Theo Love.

