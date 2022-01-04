Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS Trailer

The new six episode series will premiere on January 28.

Jan. 4, 2022  

Netflix has shared the trailer for its new series, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness. The new six episode series will premiere on January 28.

In the series, JVN lets curiosity lead the way as he roves from wigs to bugs, to skyscrapers and gender expression in this new series chock-full of experts and special guests.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious. From skyscrapers to bugs, or from gender identity to snacks, each episode follows Jonathan as he meets with experts in various fields to uncover complexities in a wide range of subjects.

The series is executive produced by Jonathan Van Ness, Randy Barbato, Fenton Bailey, Tom Campbell and Jennifer Lane.

Watch the new trailer here:

From This Author Michael Major