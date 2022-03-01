VIDEO: Netflix Shares GET ORGANIZED WITH THE HOME EDIT Season Two Trailer

Netflix has shared the trailer for season two of GET ORGANIZED WITH THE HOME EDIT. The new season will be released on April 1.

Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the master organizers and bestselling authors behind the innovative home organization company The Home Edit, are back to conquer clutter with their unique brand of interior styling, practicality and humor, dramatically transforming the lives of their clients.

This season will not only feature even bigger organization projects and more dramatic makeovers, viewers will also take a look into Clea and Joanna's own homes and watch as they try to keep their personal lives and groundbreaking business organized at the same time. Celebrity clients include Drew Barrymore, Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt, Winnie Harlow, Lauren Conrad, Kelsea Ballerini, Danielle Brooks, Tyler Hubbard, Topper Guild, and Kevin Hart.

GET ORGANIZED WITH THE HOME EDIT is executive produced by Hello Sunshine's Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea, and Sue Kinkead; Molly Sims; Critical Content's Jenny Daly, Tom Forman, and Jon Beyer; showrunner Omid Kahangi; Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

