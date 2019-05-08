VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for Season Three of NAILED IT!

Hosted by Nicole Byer and Jacques Torres, this competition sees home bakers with a terrible track record take a shot at recreating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It's part competition, part hot mess.

Nailed It! is produced by the Magical Elves, with Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Casey Kriley, Patrick J. Doody, Daniel Calin and Gayle Gawlowski serving as executive producers. Jo Sharon serves as co-executive producer.

Nailed It! Season 3 launches globally on Netflix May 17, 2019.

Watch the trailer below!

Episode Guide:

· The Marvel Episode! -- The bakers summon their not-so-super powers to make Marvel-themed cupcakes with detailed cookie toppers and a daunting "Black Panther" cake. Actress and gaming icon Felicia Day joins the judge's panel.

· Cake-O-Phobia -- What's scarier than a cook who can't read a recipe? A trio of creepy-crawly bug cookies and a terrifying clown cake that tastes like cotton candy. Baking magician Natalie Sideserf joins the judge's panel.

· Masterpiece or Disasterpiece? -- The amateur bakers attempt to imitate the masters with gingerbread self-portraits and a sculpted cake replica of Michelangelo's "David." Actress and comedian Betsy Sodaro joins Nicole and Jacques on the judge's panel.

· Prehistoric Bakes -- The contestants turn back time -- and mangle time management -- with inside-out Neanderthal cupcakes and a tropical-flavored T. rex cake. Youtube sensation and baker Rosanna Pansino guest judges.

· Oui Can't Bake! -- The pressure's on to make perfectly puffed éclairs and a layered bust of Napoleon Bonaparte for not one but two esteemed French chefs as esteemed pastry master Hubert Keller joins the judge's panel.

· Ready to Wear, Ready to Eat -- Two high-fashion challenges put the bakers' hopeless skills to the test: fondant-covered doll cakes and an edible headdress heaped with fruit. Humorist and pastry chef Charles Phoenix join Nicole and Jacques on the panel.









Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You