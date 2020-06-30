VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for MUCHO MUCHO AMOR: THE LEGEND OF WALTER MERCADO

Netflix has released the trailer for Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, an original documentary feature.

Watch the trailer below!

Every day for decades, extravagant Puerto Rican astrologer, psychic, and gender nonconforming legend Walter Mercado charmed the world with his televised horoscopes. Equal parts Oprah, Liberace, and Mr. Rogers, Walter reached over 120 million viewers at his peak, enthralling the Latin world with sequined capes, opulent jewelry and horoscopes that shared a message of love and hope to his devoted viewers. Then, he mysteriously disappeared. Over a decade later award-winning directors Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch and producer Alex Fumero capture Walter's final two years, when the pioneering icon grappled with aging and his legacy, and prepared for one last star-studded spectacle.

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado will be released on July 8, 2020.

Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You