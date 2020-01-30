VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for LOVE IS BLIND

Netflix has released the trailer for LOVE IS BLIND, a three-week event, follows THE JOURNEY of singles who want to be loved for who they are, rather than what they look like.

They take a less conventional approach to modern dating where they hope to meet the person they want to spend the rest of their lives with...without ever having seen them. With no distractions from the outside world, the singles talk to a stream of potential love interests and when a meaningful connection is made, they propose and then lay their eyes on their fiancé for the first time. Engaged and back in the real world, as the couples plan their wedding day, they will quickly discover whether they can turn their emotional connection into a physical one before the fast-approaching ceremony.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-part series rolls out weekly for three weeks with a two-hour finale on February 27th where they uncover whether looks or age do matter, or if love really is blind.

Watch the trailer below!

The three week event begins on February 13.





