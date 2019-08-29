VIDEO: Netflix Releases Trailer for BILL BURR: PAPER TIGER

Stand-up comedian, actor, and podcaster, Bill Burr, delivers a scathing review on the state of the world in his new Netflix stand-up comedy special, Bill Burr: Paper Tiger.

Watch the trailer below!

Filmed in front of a packed house at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England, Burr dives into Michelle Obama's book tour, the problem with male feminists, his hang-ups on taking a bath, and why his personality is affecting his marriage.

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger will launch globally on Netflix on September 10, 2019.





