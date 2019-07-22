VIDEO: Netflix Releases Sneak Peek of THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

Netflix surprised fans with the never before seen first episode of the highly anticipated series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance on Friday, July 19 at San Diego International Comic-Con. Series voice talent Mark Hamill and Taron Egerton, executive producer Lisa Henson and executive producer and director Louis Leterrier participated in the panel, which was moderated by TV Guide's Damian Holbrook.

Watch the sneak peek below!

Netflix presents an exclusive sneak peek at the highly-anticipated fantasy series, THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE, based on Jim Henson's groundbreaking 1982 feature film, THE DARK CRYSTAL.

In this stunning new prequel, three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis' power, and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. Realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects, the cast and creators discuss all of your burning questions about bringing Thra to life.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You