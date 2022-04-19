VIDEO: Netflix Releases MELTDOWN: THREE MILE ISLAND Series Trailer

From the acclaimed producers of Erin Brockovich and Academy Award-nominated® director Kief Davidson (The Ivory Game), Meltdown: Three Mile Island will premiere on Netflix on May 4.

The gripping four-part documentary series that tells the story of ordinary people having the courage to do extraordinary things. Meltdown tackles the near catastrophe at Three Mile Island nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania through the lens of chief engineer and whistleblower, Richard Parks, as well as the community it impacted.

Dramatic reenactments, archival footage, never-before-seen home video, and in-depth interviews bring viewers into the worst nuclear incident in U.S. history.

"I believe the lessons of MELTDOWN resonate far beyond the events of 1979. Even as we expose the complex web of corporate greed which nearly led to our radioactive ruin, we find the small acts of bravery that changed the course of history. We need to learn from the Three Mile Island disaster as we face the current climate and energy crisis," says director and executive producer Kief Davidson.

Meltdown: Three Mile Island is a Moxie Pictures (Wormwood) and MAS Production. Executive producers are Carla Shamberg, Michael Shamberg, Kief Davidson, Robert Fernandez, and Dan Levinson.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: