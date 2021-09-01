VIDEO: Netflix Releases First Look at THE CIRCLE Season 3

The Circle is back and season 3 promises more twists and surprises in store. A cast of eight new contestants enter The Circle, where they flirt, befriend, piss off, and compete in challenges against each other on a unique social media platform to earn the ultimate cash prize as top influencer. With $100k on the line, will they be able to earn clout and figure out who is real and who is a catfish? Critics Choice Award winner Michelle Buteau returns to host the competition series.

The Circle is a four-week must-watch social media competition launching on September 8 and continuing with new episodes on September 15, 22, and finale on September 29th.

The contestants this season include Ruksana (from NJ), Nick (from Seattle), Calvin (from Miami), Michelle (from South Carolina), Kai (from Nashville), Daniel (from Florida), Ava & Chanel (from Los Angeles), and Matthew (from Long Island).

The Circle is produced by Studio Lambert and Motion Content Group. Executive producers for Studio Lambert are Stephen Lambert and Tim Harcourt, with Lauren Hicks, Charlotte Smith, and Sarah Fay. Executive Producers for Motion Content Group are Richard Foster and Chet Fenster.

Watch the trailer for season three below!