VIDEO: Netflix Drops CHRISTMAS WITH YOU Trailer

The new film will be released on the streaming service this Holiday season.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Netflix has released the trailer for Christmas With You. The new film will be released on the streaming service this Holiday season.

Feeling career burn out, pop star Angelina escapes to grant a young fan's wish in small town New York, where she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career but also a shot at true love.

The cast includes Aimee Garcia, Freddie Prinze Jr., Deja Monique Cruz, Zenzi Williams, and Lawrence J. Hughes.

The film was executive produced by Eric Brenner and Kerri Hundley and produced by German Michael Torres and Lucas Jarach.

Watch the trailer here:



