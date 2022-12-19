Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts Trailer For Harry & Meghan's LIVE TO LEAD

The new series will premiere on December 31, 2022.

Dec. 19, 2022  

Netflix has released the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Live to Lead docu-series. The new series will premiere on December 31, 2022.

Extraordinary leaders reflect on their legacies and share messages of courage, compassion, humility, hope and generosity. Inspired by the iconic legacy of Nelson Mandela, Live to Lead highlights the fundamental values, daily disciplines and guiding principles that leaders employ to motivate others and create meaningful change.

Featured interviews include: former U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; climate change activist Greta Thunberg; social justice attorney and advocate Bryan Stevenson; New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern; South Africa's national rugby union team captain and social inequality campaigner Siya Kolisi; feminist icon and social justice activist Gloria Steinem; and anti-apartheid activist and former Justice of the Constitutional Court of South Africa Albie Sachs.

Live to Lead is a Nelson Mandela Foundation project created and directed by Geoff Blackwell, and executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Watch the new trailer here:



