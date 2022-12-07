Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Debuts THE PALE BLUE EYE Trailer Starring Christian Bale

The film will be released in theaters on December 23 ahead of its Netflix streaming debut on January 6, 2023.

Dec. 07, 2022  
Netflix has shared the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye. The film will be released in theaters on December 23 ahead of its Netflix streaming debut on January 6, 2023.

West Point, 1830. In the early hours of a gray winter morning, a cadet is found dead. But after the body arrives at the morgue, tragedy becomes savagery when it's discovered that the young man's heart has been skillfully removed. Fearing irreparable damage to the fledgling military academy, its leaders turn to a local detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), to solve the murder.

Stymied by the cadets' code of silence, Landor enlists the help of one of their own to pursue the case, an eccentric cadet with a disdain for the rigors of the military and a penchant for poetry-a young man named Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Melling).

The cast also includes Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Hadley Robinson, Timothy Spall, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Jack Irving, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan and Robert Duvall.

The film is executive produced by Tracey Landon, Dylan Weathered, Louis Bayard, Chris Sharp, Jennifer Lamb, Emily Salveson, and Ryan Smith.

Watch the trailer here:



