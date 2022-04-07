VIDEO: Netflix Debuts SELLING SUNSET Season Five Trailer

New loves. Old foes. A fresh face. With the luxury market on fire, competition comes to a boil at the brokerage. Who'll shine - and who'll stumble?

All will be REVEALED in the new season of Selling Sunset of Netflix. The highly-aniticpated fifth season will hit Netflix on April 22.

Set in the world of LA's high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

Joining Jason and Brett Oppenheim are Chrishell Stause, Christine Quinn, Mary Fitzgerald (and Romain Bonnet), Heather Rae El Moussa, Amanza Smith, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Vanessa Villela, Emma Hernan and new O Group realtor Chelsea Lazkani.

Watch the trailer for the new series here: