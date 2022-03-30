VIDEO: Netflix Debuts ELITE Season Five Trailer

Netflix has released the new trailer for the fifth season of Elite. The new season will debut on April 8.

The series stars Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Claudia Salas, Georgina Amorós, Carla Díaz, Martina Cariddi, Manu Ríos, Pol Granch and Diego Martín return to the series with new cast Valentina Zenere, André Lamoglia and Adam Nourou.

At Las Encinas, the new semester means new love triangles, new students, new rules - and a new mysterious crime.

After Phillipe's fateful New Year's Eve party and Guzmán's escape, the secret of Armando's death threatens to destroy Samuel and Ari's love story. Meanwhile, Rebeca is in the midst of a journey of self-discovery, while Omar recovers from his final separation from Ander.

Phillipe's confession of abuse, Patrick's uncontrollable fits of rage, Benjamin's desire for revenge, a gift Armando gave Mencia that hides a secret that could destroy 'the Benjamins', a pact of silence between Samuel and Rebeca that will quickly be broken and will bring the worst consequences...

Watch the new trailer here: