VIDEO: Naturi Naughton Talks QUEENS on LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN

Naturi Naughton appeared on LIVE! WITH KELLY and Ryan to discuss her role in Queens on ABC.

Watch the new interview below!

Naughton appeared on Broadway as Lil Inez in the original Broadway production of Hairspray.

Starring Eve, Naturi Naughton, Nadine Velazquez and Brandy, "Queens" follows four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the '90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

