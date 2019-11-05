VIDEO: Naomi Scott Talks About Her Halloween Costume on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Charlie's Angels star Naomi Scott chats with Jimmy about his daughters dressing as Princess Jasmine for Halloween and the time Will Smith remixed her horrified reaction to some pyrotechnics at an Aladdin premiere.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

