VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Performs 'Slide Away' at the 2019 VMAS

Miley Cyrus performed her newest single "Slide Away" during the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. She recently released the song on August 15, after it was announced that Cyrus and her husband Liam Hemsworth would be splitting up.

Watch the performance below!

The 2019 VMAs were hosted by comedian, actor and best-selling author SebastianManiscalco, and will air live from the Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT across MTV's global footprint in more than 180 countries, reaching more than half a billion households around the world. Music's biggest stars and fans will celebrate the year's most iconic videos with electrifying performances, viral moments and a new, first-of-its-kind immersive fan experience.





