VIDEO: Michael Che & Colin Jost Talk Chris Rock on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Michael Che talks about buying a house.

Michael Che talks about buying a house and Colin Jost shares a funny story about Chris Rock.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You