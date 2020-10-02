Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Michael Che & Colin Jost Talk Chris Rock on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Article Pixel

Michael Che talks about buying a house.

Oct. 2, 2020  

Michael Che talks about buying a house and Colin Jost shares a funny story about Chris Rock.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Michael Che & Colin Jost Talk Chris Rock on THE TONIGHT SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You