VIDEO: Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman Star in Steven Soderbergh's THE LAUNDROMAT

Netflix has released the trailer for Steven Soderbergh's THE LAUNDROMAT starring Meryl Streep, Gary Oldman, and Antonio Banderas.

When her idyllic vacation takes an unthinkable turn, Ellen Martin (Academy Award winner Meryl Streep) begins investigating a fake insurance policy, only to find herself down a rabbit hole of questionable dealings that can be linked to a Panama City law firm and its vested interest in helping the world's wealthiest citizens amass even larger fortunes. The charming - and very well-dressed - founding partners Jürgen Mossack (Academy Award winner Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Golden Globe nominee Antonio Banderas) are experts in the seductive ways shell companies and offshore accounts help the rich and powerful prosper. They are about to show us that Ellen's predicament only hints at the tax evasion, bribery and other illicit absurdities that the super wealthy indulge in to support the world's corrupt financial system.

Watch the trailer below!

Zipping through a kaleidoscope of comic detours in China, Mexico, Africa (via Los Angeles) and the Caribbean en route to 2016's Panama Papers publication - where journalists revealed the secret, leaked documents of Mossack Fonseca's high-profile patrons - THE LAUNDROMAT is directed by Academy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (Ocean's Eleven, Magic Mike, High Flying Bird) with a screenplay by Scott Z. Burns (The Informant!, The Report), adapted from "Secrecy World" by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter Jake Bernstein.

The film is produced by Lawrence Grey, Gregory Jacobs, Michael Sugar and Burns with a cast that includes Jeffrey Wright, Melissa Rauch, Jeff Michalski, Jane Morris, Robert Patrick, David Schwimmer, Cristela Alonzo, Larry Clarke, Will Forte, Chris Parnell, Nonso Anozie, Larry Wilmore, Jessica Allain, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Matthias Schoenaerts, Rosalind Chao, Kunjue Li, Ming Lo, with James Cromwell and Sharon Stone.

The Laundromat will have a platform release starting September 27 in Los Angeles, New York and the UK, additional engagements in U.S. and international cities will rollout October 4 and October 11. The film will be released globally on Netflix on October 18 with an expanded theatrical release in the U.S. and international markets.





