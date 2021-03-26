Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Maya Rudolph Wears Prince's Belly Chain as a Necklace

Rudolph hosts SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE this week.

Mar. 26, 2021  

Maya Rudolph talks about bringing her family out to watch her host Saturday Night Live, her love for Prince and her new film The Mitchells vs. the Machines.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

VIDEO: Maya Rudolph Wears Prince's Belly Chain as a Necklace
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Performer T-Shirt
Broadway T-Shirt
Break A Leg (Blue Font) T-Shirt

Related Articles View More TV Stories
New Channel FUSE SWEAT Features Classic Workout Video Shows Photo

New Channel FUSE SWEAT Features Classic Workout Video Shows

World of Wonders Hit Series UNHHHH WITH TRIXIE AND KATYA Picked Up for Three Additional Se Photo

World of Wonder's Hit Series UNHHHH WITH TRIXIE AND KATYA Picked Up for Three Additional Seasons

100 LATINOS DIJERON Returns to Estrella TV Photo

100 LATINOS DIJERON Returns to Estrella TV

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces March 26 Lineup Photo

REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER Announces March 26 Lineup


More Hot Stories For You