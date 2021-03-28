Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Maya Rudolph Returns to SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE as Host

In her monologue, she shares her experiences with SNL newcomers Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, and Lauren Holt.

Mar. 28, 2021  

Last night, former SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE cast member Maya Rudolph returned to host the show.

During her opening monologue, Rudolph shared her experience as an earlier cast member to the show's newcomers, including Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes, and Lauren Holt.

Check out the video below!

In 2000, Maya Rudolph became a cast member on Saturday Night Live. After leaving SNL in 2007, Rudolph appeared in various films and television series. She co-hosted her own variety series Maya & Marty (2016) with Martin Short. She has voiced various characters in the Netflix animated sitcom Big Mouth (2017-present), which won her a Primetime Emmy Award, and the Fox animated sitcom BLESS THE HARTS (2019-present). Rudolph appeared in the NBC fantasy comedy series THE GOOD PLACE (2018-2020), for which she received three Primetime Emmy Award nominations.

For her portrayal of Senator and vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, Rudolph won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. She continued to reprise the role throughout 2020 as Harris was named candidate for and later elected as Vice President.

