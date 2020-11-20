VIDEO: Mary Steenburgen & Ted Danson Celebrate 25th Anniversary on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Mary Steenburgen stops by the show with her fellow 'Happiest Season' cast members.
Mary Steenburgen stops by the show with her fellow "Happiest Season" cast members to talk all-things family! In honor of her and Ted Danson's 25th anniversary, Kelly pulls out a photo that is pretty embarrassing for Ted, but to Kelly, it is the definition of true love! Tune in for more with Mary Steenburgen and the rest of the "Happiest Season" cast!"
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
