VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Posts Video of His Wife and Daughter Doing the Carole Baskin TikTok Dance

Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to post a video of his wife Rhea Durham, and 10-year-old daughter Grace, doing the viral TikTok Carole Baskin dance.

The dance craze was recently created by musician Caleb Jaxin, and of course references Carole Baskin, infamous due to the popular Netflix series, The Tiger King.

The video features Grace donning a Sharpie-goatee.

"Could somebody please tell me what this is? I went downstairs to get a snack," Wahlberg wrote in the caption.

Watch the video below!





