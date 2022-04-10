VIDEO: Mark Wahlberg Discusses New Film, FATHER STU, on THE TODAY SHOW SUNDAY SITDOWN

Mark Wahlberg appeared on The TODAY Show's Sunday Sitdown to discuss his upcoming film, Father Stu. While talking with Willie Geist, Wahlberg mentions how focused he is on his faith and his family. His latest film centers around those same values, telling the true story of Stewart Long, a boxer who became a priest while struggling with a degenerative muscle disease.

The actor continues to discuss financing the film by himself, stating, "It's the first time I've ever had to go to extra mile to get the movie made." Wahlberg starred in "Instant Family" opposite Rose Byrne. Other films include "Daddy's Home," "Ted," and "Lone Survivor". Father Stu is set to premiere on April 13th and will be available in theaters everywhere. THe film also starts Mel Gibson, Jacki Weaver, Cody Fern, Teresa Ruiz, and more.

Watch the full TODAY Show Sunday Sitdown interview below!