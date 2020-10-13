VIDEO: Louise Goffin Talks About Working With Her Mom, Carole King, on GILMORE GIRLS

Louise Goffin shares what it was like to record the “Gilmore Girls” theme song, “Where You Lead."

Louise Goffin shares what it was like to record the "Gilmore Girls" theme song, "Where You Lead," in her laundry room many years ago. She shares the best advice her mom, Carole King, has given her over the years as well.

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

