VIDEO: Lizzo Responds to Criticism Over Revealing Lakers Game Outfit on CBS THIS MORNING

Rapper, singer and classically trained flutist Lizzo is nominated for eight Grammy Awards, more than any other artist this year. Her song, "Truth Hurts," made Billboard chart history. Lizzo joined "CBS This Morning" for her first network interview since the Grammy nominations. She says music is the "joy" of her life and describes how a visit with Prince transformed her from a musician to an artist.

Watch below!

During the interview, Lizzo talked about the reaction to her dancing at a recent Lakers game, saying, "It's their opinion, so it's not for me to really ingest... So I got up and did what I always do. Anyone who knows me knows that this is how I've always been. This is how I've always liked to dress."

She goes on to talk about her body image: "You know how long it took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself. And I learned to love it. And now it's the thing everybody can't stop talking about... Be you. Do you. Don't let anybody steal your joy."

Photo Credit: Michele Crowe/CBS







