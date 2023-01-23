VIDEO: Leah Remini's Family Play For Charity in A Special Episode of PEOPLE PUZZLER

Next Monday, January 30, watch as PEOPLE PUZZLER host Leah Remini invites her family (George Marshall, William Kilmartin, and Jason Coulliard) to test their crossword skills, pop culture knowledge, and Leah's patience, as they play for charity in a special episode!

Leah Remini's FAMILY GAME NIGHT will air Monday, 1/30 at 6:30 pm ET on Game Show Network.

In PEOPLE PUZZLER, hosted by Leah Remini, three lucky contestants put their pop culture knowledge to THE TEST to complete iconic, PEOPLE PUZZLER crosswords. THE PLAYER who has won the most points after three rounds will move on to the Fast Puzzle Bonus Round where they will have the opportunity to win a cash prize.

PEOPLE PUZZLER is produced by Meredith Corporation and Start Entertainment, LLC for Game Show Network. Leah Remini serves as producer. Executive Producers are Scott St. John and Neal Konstantini for Start Entertainment, LLC, along with Dan Wakeford and Rachel Feinberg for Meredith Corporation. Rane Laymance also serves as executive producer.

Watch the video clip here: