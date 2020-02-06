VIDEO: Lana Condor Talks Dissing Barack Obama on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Feb. 6, 2020  

Lana Condor reveals the personal cause that led to a trip to Vietnam with Michelle Obama, chats about To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and teases when to expect the final movie in the hit trilogy.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

