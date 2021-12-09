VIDEO: Kristin Davis & Nicole Ari Parker Talk AND JUST LIKE THAT... on TAMRON HALL

On the Thursday, December 9 edition of "Tamron Hall," actors Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker, co-stars of HBO Max's "And Just Like That...," which premiered today, joined the show to discuss what it was like returning to work on the legendary "Sex and the City" revival and how an emphasis on diversity plays a role in this new iteration. Davis and Parker also spoke about the devastating passing of their castmate Willie Garson.

"Well, it felt like, you know, right on time. You know, that if they were going to come do the show and be still in the city that the city, you know, demanded in a way that their lives become more diverse, especially as fully realized women," Parker said on bringing new cast members of color onto the show.

The ten-episode Max Original series And Just Like That..., from executive producer Michael Patrick King, will debut with two episodes on Thursday, December 9 on HBO Max. The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

The Max Original And Just Like That..., the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series "Sex and the City," from executive producer Michael Patrick King, follows "Carrie" (Sarah Jessica Parker), "Miranda" (Cynthia Nixon) and "Charlotte" (Kristin Davis) as they navigate THE JOURNEY from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.

