VIDEO: Kristen Stewart Talks Playing Princess Diana in SPENCER on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

The actress discusses portraying the late royal, her personal life, and more in the interview with Tracy Smith.

Jan. 30, 2022  

Actress Kristen Stewart appeared on CBS Sunday Morning TODAY to discuss her role as Princess Diana in the movie SPENCER. She stars opposite Jack Farthing, who plays Prince Charles, in what she calls "the role of a lifetime." Tracy Smith interviewed the actress about her part in what the director, Pablo Larraín, says "is a fable based on true events." The title of the film comes from Princess Diana's maiden name. Stewart talks about her relationship with the press, as well as watching the movie for the first time, stating, "I just couldn't stop crying. I feel the loss of her so intensely."

She also discusses her anxiety and stress in preparing to film, physically embodying the late Princess Diana's movements and posture, and accent. Stewart talks with Smith about growing up auditioning in Los Angeles, her roles in Twilight, personal relationships, engagement, and more. The actress has most notably appeared in the Twilight movie series, Charlie's Angels, Clouds of Sils Maria, and Snow White and the Huntsman, Panic Room, and Into the Wild.

Watch the full interview below!

