VIDEO: Kim Cattrall Talks About Her Near-Death Experience on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
'Filthy Rich' star Kim Cattrall calls in to the show.
"Filthy Rich" star Kim Cattrall calls in to the show to celebrate her recent birthday, share her new status as a U.S. citizen, and reveal a terrifying near-death experience that left her feeling lucky to be alive.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
