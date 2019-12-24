VIDEO: Kevin Spacey Shares Second Strange Holiday Video as HOUSE OF CARDS Character

For the second year in a row, accused Kevin Spacey has released a bizarre holiday message in-character as Frank Underwood from "House of Cards."

Watch the video below.

Spacey has largely disappeared from the public eye since sexual assault allegations were levied against him in 2017.

Spacey's prominence as a stage actor began in 1986, when he was cast opposite Jack Lemmon, Peter Gallagher and Bethel Leslie as Jamie, the eldest Tyrone son, in Jonathan Miller's lauded production of Eugene O'Neill's Long Day's Journey into Night. Lemmon in particular would become a mentor to Spacey.



He gained critical acclaim in the early 1990s, culminating in his first Oscar for The Usual Suspects (Supporting), followed by a Best Actor Oscar win for American Beauty (1999). He has starred in many other Hollywood films including Se7en, L.A. Confidential, Pay It Forward, and Superman Returns. He also served as artistic director of the Old Vic theatre in London.





