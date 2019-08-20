VIDEO: Keri Russell Stars in ANTLERS Trailer

Fox Searchlight has released the first trailer for ANTLERS starring Keri Russell and produced by Guillermo del Toro.

In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences.

Watch the trailer below!

The film was directed by Scott Cooper from a screenplay by C. Henry Chaisson & Nick Antosca and Scott Cooper, based upon the short story THE QUIET BOY by Nick Antosca.





