VIDEO: Kelsey Grammer Talks FRASIER Reboot, and What's in Store For His Character

Kelsey Grammer recently chatted with New York Live about the upcoming Frasier revival, coming soon to Paramount Plus. In the interview, Grammer talked about the series, and what's in store for his character.

"He thinks he's gonna go off and do one thing, and sure enough, his life takes him in another direction," Grammer said of his iconic character, Dr. Frasier Crane. "And he ends up rich beyond his dreams."

Check out the full interview below!

Frasier is an American sitcom television series that was broadcast on NBC for 11 seasons, premiering on September 16, 1993, and concluding on May 13, 2004. The show was critically acclaimed, with the show itself and the cast winning thirty-seven Primetime Emmy Awards. It also won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for five consecutive years.

The new series does not yet have a release date.