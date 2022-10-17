Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Rowland Sits Down With Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” airs weekdays.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 17, 2022  
VIDEO: Kelly Rowland Sits Down With Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Four-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Rowland makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, October 17, and Jennifer adorably fan girls over the Destiny's Child star.

The two singers-turned-actresses gush over their shared film husband, Marlon Wayans, joking that Jennifer had to make out with him. Kelly reveals her "bad parenting moment" taking her young son to see her new Halloween film, "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," and what Tina Knowles, or "Mama T" as she calls her, had to say about it.

The mother of two also tells Jennifer about her kids being polar opposites and whether she has plans to grow her family. Then, Jennifer and Kelly relate to each other about their mothers passing away before meeting their sons, and Kelly opens up about discovering her musical family history after reconnecting with her father after 30 years.

Plus, Jennifer puts Kelly in the hot seat to answer some of her burning questions, including which Destiny's Child star she would recruit to commit a crime, the peculiar thing she finds sexy in a partner, and her best Toni Braxton impression!

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" continues this week with "The Neighborhood" star Max Greenfield and "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert, followed by dancer-turned-actress Jenna Dewan and the iconic R&B crooner Babyface.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Kelly Rowland & Jennifer on Working with Marlon Wayans and Being Each Other's Fans:

Kelly Rowland & Jennifer Feel Their Late Mothers with Them as They Raise Their Kids:

Kelly Rowland Does Her Toni Braxton Impression & Says She's Calling Beyoncé If She Commits a Crime:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRIVIDEO: Michael R. Jackson & Kyle Freeman Perform 'Memory Song' From A STRANGE LOOP on SHERRI
October 14, 2022

Tony winner Michael R. Jackson and Kyle Ramar Freeman appeared on SHERRI this morning to sing 'Memory Song' from A Strange Loop. Earlier in the episode, Jackson sat down with Sherri Shepherd to discuss the show's success on Broadway. Freeman understudies the roles of Usher and Thought 4, 5, and 6 in the show. Watch videos from the appearance now!
EVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie MilliganEVERYBODY DANCE Documentary Features New Song By Bonnie Milligan
October 14, 2022

Everybody Dance, the new documentary following the everyday life of children with different disabilities and explores how ballet has changed their lives, is available now on digital platforms. The new film also features 'I Will Make Thunder,' a new song sung by Bonnie Milligan. Watch the video trailer and listen to the new song now!
Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'Mykki Blanco Releases New Album 'Stay Close To The Music'
October 14, 2022

Their new full-length album Stay Close To Music, available today via Transgressive, is unlike anything they have released before. Adventurous and expansive, it shatters any previously held assumptions about Mykki’s artistry, leaving them free to define their sound for themselves.
Chloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail BeltranChloé Caillet Unveils 'NYWTF' Feat. Mikhail Beltran
October 14, 2022

A Circoloco DC10 resident, Chloé Caillet has also hit the decks and stages of everywhere from Space Miami, fabric London, Do Lab at Coachella, Glastonbury, Madison Square Garden, Tek Support New York, Badaboum, Hï Ibiza, Pacha Ibiza for Dixon’s residency, Brooklyn Mirage through to fashion parties for Miu Miu and shows for Louis Vuitton.
Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'Kinder Shares New Single 'Keep Up'
October 14, 2022

“Keep Up” is a full circle moment that takes them back to their euphoric club foundations with an earworm pop hook intertwined that exclaims “Don’t come on by if you’re not here with a good vibe”. This song comes ahead of a string of Australian festival dates that includes Summer Camp Festival, MELT Festival, VANFEST, and Ice Cream Factory. 