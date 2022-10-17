VIDEO: Kelly Rowland Sits Down With Jennifer Hudson on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

Four-time Grammy Award winner Kelly Rowland makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Monday, October 17, and Jennifer adorably fan girls over the Destiny's Child star.

The two singers-turned-actresses gush over their shared film husband, Marlon Wayans, joking that Jennifer had to make out with him. Kelly reveals her "bad parenting moment" taking her young son to see her new Halloween film, "The Curse of Bridge Hollow," and what Tina Knowles, or "Mama T" as she calls her, had to say about it.

The mother of two also tells Jennifer about her kids being polar opposites and whether she has plans to grow her family. Then, Jennifer and Kelly relate to each other about their mothers passing away before meeting their sons, and Kelly opens up about discovering her musical family history after reconnecting with her father after 30 years.

Plus, Jennifer puts Kelly in the hot seat to answer some of her burning questions, including which Destiny's Child star she would recruit to commit a crime, the peculiar thing she finds sexy in a partner, and her best Toni Braxton impression!

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" continues this week with "The Neighborhood" star Max Greenfield and "American Idol" alum Adam Lambert, followed by dancer-turned-actress Jenna Dewan and the iconic R&B crooner Babyface.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Kelly Rowland & Jennifer on Working with Marlon Wayans and Being Each Other's Fans:

Kelly Rowland & Jennifer Feel Their Late Mothers with Them as They Raise Their Kids:

Kelly Rowland Does Her Toni Braxton Impression & Says She's Calling Beyoncé If She Commits a Crime:

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.