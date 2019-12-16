VIDEO: Kelly Osborne Talks About Family Holidays on NICK CANNON'S HIT VIRAL VIDEOS

Dec. 16, 2019  

Kelly Osbourne tells Nick and friends the dumbest things she's ever done around the holidays.

Watch the clip below!

You are invited to the holiday party of the year, as Nick Cannon and his special celebrity guests showcase the funniest and most unbelievable viral videos, from comical holiday mishaps to adorable pets to mischievous kids - and everything in between! TV personalities, Kelly Osbourne and Jeannie Mai, along with comedian J.B. Smoove join as special guests.

