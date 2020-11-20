VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Covers 'Somewhere Only We Know'

Kelly Clarkson and her band Y'all perform a moving cover of "Somewhere Only We Know" by Keane in the latest Kellyoke.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

