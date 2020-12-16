VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge Perform 'Under the Mistletoe'
They perform a duet of their brand new holiday song.
Kelly's got a special present for you! For this holiday Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge are duetting their new song "Under the Mistletoe" accompanied by Kelly's band, Y'all.
Watch the performance below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
Related Articles View More TV Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Utah Family Creates HAMILTON-Themed Light Show; Sparking Donation From Lin-Manuel Miranda
- VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth & Ty Herndon Perform Holiday Duet 'Orphans of God' on TAMRON HALL
- VIDEO: NFL Players Travis Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Justin Tucker Say 'Men Love Musicals' in New Ad For THE PROM
- VIDEO: Original A CHORUS LINE Cast Members Featured in Lyric Video for "What I Did For Love"