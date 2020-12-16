Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & Brett Eldredge Perform 'Under the Mistletoe'

They perform a duet of their brand new holiday song.

Dec. 16, 2020  

Kelly's got a special present for you! For this holiday Kellyoke, Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge are duetting their new song "Under the Mistletoe" accompanied by Kelly's band, Y'all.

Watch the performance below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

