VIDEO: Keke Palmer Discusses Her Powerful Moment with the National Guard on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Keke Palmer was a guest on Thursday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, where she talked about the powerful conversation she had with National Guardsmen when she asked them to march with her.

Palmer discussed how the video of that moment went viral, which even led to Joe Biden calling her because of it!

Watch the interview below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host and executive producer of Emmy®-nominated "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," ABC's late-night talk show. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is well known for its huge viral video successes, with over 11 billion views and more than 15 million subscribers on the show's Youtube channel. Some of Kimmel's most popular comedy bits include "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets," "Lie Witness News," "Unnecessary Censorship," "Halloween Candy Youtube Challenge," and music videos like "I (Wanna) Channing All Over Your Tatum."

Related Articles View More TV Stories