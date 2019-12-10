VIDEO: Kaya Scodelario, January Jones Star in Trailer for SPINNING OUT

Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming series Spinning Out. The series stars Kaya Scodelario, January Jones, Willow Shields, Evan Roderick, Amanda Zhou, Sarah Wright Olsen, and Svetlana Efremova.

Watch the trailer below!

Spinning Out centers on Kat Baker (Kaya Scodelario), a high-level figure skater who is about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall takes her off the competition track. When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, Justin Davis (Evan Roderick ), she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life. She splits her time between the ice rink, working as a waitress, and living with her family the nearby working-class town of Hawkley, Idaho. Kat's mother, Carol (January Jones) is a former figure skater who has raised Kat, and younger sister, Serena (Willow Shields), on her own. Fueled by a desire to prove that she can cut it as a pair skater wrong, Kat keeps her eye on the prize - facing daunting odds to realize her Olympic dream.

Spinning Out will be released on January 1, 2020.





