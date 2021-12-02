VIDEO: Kathy Griffin Talks Joining SEARCH PARTY Series on THE VIEW

Kathy Griffin appeared on The View this morning to discuss her role in HBO's Search Party. Griffin, who recently overcame lung cancer, guest stars in the upcoming season.

Watch the new interview below!

The Max Original comedy series SEARCH PARTY returns to HBO Max for its fifth and final season Friday, January 7, with all ten episodes available to binge. In the new season, Dory (Alia Shawkat) enters a very public business partnership with charismatic tech billionaire Tunnel Quinn (Jeff Goldblum) on the other side of her near-death experience.

Dory folds her old friends Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey. Joining the cast are recurring guest stars Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens and Michelle Badillo. Returning recurring guest stars include Jeffery Self and Clare McNulty.

Kathy Griffin, is an American comedian and actress. She has starred in numerous comedy specials for cable TV and has released comedy albums. In 2007 and 2008, Griffin won Primetime Emmy Awards for her reality show Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List. She has also appeared on TV and on film in numerous supporting roles.

Griffin has released six comedy albums, all of which received Grammy Award nominations. Her first album, For Your Consideration (2008), made her the first female comedian to debut at the top of the Billboard Top Comedy Albums chart. In 2009, she released her autobiography, Official Book Club Selection: A Memoir According to Kathy Griffin.

Griffin has taped numerous standup comedy specials with HBO and Bravo. For the latter network, she has recorded sixteen television specials, breaking the Guinness World record for the number of aired TV specials on any network, by any comedian in the history of comedy.