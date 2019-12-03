VIDEO: Karlie Kloss Talks Red Carpet Fashion on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

No more nice Karlie! Bravo's PROJECT RUNWAY host Karlie Kloss shows how tough she's getting with judging during her second season on the show by honestly critiquing some of Jimmy's past (bad) red carpet fashion.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You